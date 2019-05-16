Fitcom, HRH Sports Salute Clubs

Nana Amponsah sandwiched by Fitcom officials

Fitcom and HRH Sports (official distributors of Fitcom in Ghana) have congratulated all clubs who have signed onto its four-year kit sponsorship package.

A statement signed by the Fitcom/ HRH Sports team said, “We are very much pleased by the enthusiasm shown by the clubs during the sample distribution, contract review process, as well as the signing ceremony which was attended by top officials of Fitcom and the football fraternity in Ghana.

“We are excited with the partnership between Fitcom and the clubs who have officially signed onto the package to be provided with 30pcs each of the following items for the next four years; i. one home set (shirts, shorts and socks)

ii. one away set (shirts, shorts and socks)

iii. one training set (shirts, shorts and socks)

iv. match day polo shirts

v. tracksuit set (top and bottom)

vi. match day bags

vii. technical team set (tracksuit, polo and bags)

The officially signed clubs are Karela Utd, Bechem Utd, Techiman City, Amidaus, RTU, All Blacks, Vipers, King Faisal, Kintampo Utd, BA Utd, Berekum Arsenal, Bofoakwa Tano, Mighty Jets, Nea Salamina, Tamale City, Unity FC, Agbosome Weavers, Bibiani Gold Stars and Sporting Mirren.

The rest are Bekwai Youth FA, Paga Crocodiles, Wa Suntaa FC, Skyy FC, Young Wise, Achiken FC, Proud Utd, Kumasi Sports Academy, Pearlpia Ladies, Supreme Ladies, Halifax Ladies, Lady Strikers, Northern Ladies, Fabulous Ladies and Ampem Darkoaa Ladies.

We pledge our full commitment to the package and promise to do more to uplift Ghana football to international standards.

We have taken notice of the overwhelming calls from other clubs showing interest and willingness to join the sponsorship package.

It added, “For the clubs who genuinely missed the opportunity to sign at the ceremony on May 9, and have contacted our team for another opportunity, we are working towards providing you same to do so in due course.

For those who could not join at this instance, we look forward to working with you in the future.”