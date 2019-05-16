GIS To Upgrade Techiman District Command

Ghana Immigration Service

Management of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has taken the necessary steps to upgrade its Techiman District Command to the status of a Regional Command.

This was disclosed when the Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi, paid a two-day working visit to the Techiman District Command of the GIS in the newly created Bono East Region.

Mr. Takyi called on the District Commander, Superintendent Michael Brewu Ampofo, to receive first-hand information on the administrative and operational challenges in the region

He later inspected facilities of the command and addressed a durbar of service personnel. He admonished them to exercise a great deal of discipline and good judgment in the discharge of their duties.

He commended the personnel for their dedication to duty despite the challenges they were confronted with, and urged them not to renege on their intelligence-gathering responsibilities.

The CGI assured the service personnel of the commitment of management towards furnishing the command with the necessary resources and logistics that would befit the status of a Regional Command.

Mr. Takyi expressed gratitude to the Municipal Assembly for bequeathing to the service additional offices at both the Techiman and the Kintampo commands.

He ended his working visit to the Bono East Region with a call on a sister security agency, Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), where he interacted with personnel and advised them to collaborate and support one another towards ensuring security in the region.

Techiman is the capital for the Bono East Region.