Stars Tech. Team Gives To Teshie Home

The technical team in a group photograph with the children and staff of the home

Black Stars technical team, led by Coach Kwasi Appiah, yesterday made a donation to the Teshie Children’s Home in Teshie.

Worth over GH¢10, 000, the items included bags of rice, sugar, packets of toilet rolls, boxes of soft drinks, toiletries and others.

According to the technical handlers, the gesture was meant to put smiles on the faces of the inmates.

“This is our widow’s mite, but we believe it will go a long way to make these special kids happy. We believe in sharing the little we have with precious kids like these ones,” Coach Appiah said.

The proprietress of the home, Mrs. Janet Parker, expressed profuse thanks to the technical team for the gesture.

“We are, indeed, grateful for the items. It will definitely support the home. I, on behalf of the children, wish you well in your endeavours. God bless you,” she added.

Deputy Black Stars coach, Ibrahim Tanko, Stephen Appiah and Richard Kingson were present during the presentation ceremony.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum