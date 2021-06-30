Ministry Of Information Pledges Support To Special Mothers Project

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and his deputy, Fatima Abubakar, have pledged the Ministry’s support to the Special Mothers Project, an advocacy programme on cerebral palsy issues.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah lauded the initiative and said it would help make a significant impact in the lives of children with cerebral palsy and their families.

“The Ministry of Information will help facilitate meetings with relevant sector Ministries and personalities to enable you to court their support so that together we can enhance the lives of children with cerebral palsy,” he said.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah made the pledge when the Special Mothers Project called on him to make some policy suggestions that government could adopt to help improve and enhance the lives of children with cerebral palsy and their families.

Ms Abubakar, said she was more than willing to do anything assigned her by the Minister to amplify the Special Mothers Project as well as support in any way possible.

Founder and Executive Director of the Special Mothers Project, Hannah Awadzi, among others, suggested that graduates who had studied community-based rehabilitation be employed by the government to work in schools to support the implementation of the inclusive education policy.

“We will appreciate if government employs National Service persons who have studied disability and rehabilitation studies and attach them to special units within the mainstream schools to run an eight to five system that fits the schedule of most working parents,” she said

Mrs Awadzi also suggested that the National Health Insurance scheme absorbed the cost of medication needed for children with cerebral palsy, the cost of therapy as well as the cost of seeing a counselor or psychologist for emotional support.

