Ministry Relaunches Covid-19 Apps

Public healthcare providers in the country will now be able to contact and track movement of Covid-19 live cases as the Ministry of Communication has launched an upgraded version of the GH Covid-19 Symptoms Tracker App with geo-fencing capabilities.

The new platform can among other things alert users on moving out of safe areas, report case breaches to authorities and push notifications to bulk users.

Other updated features include symptoms checker, emergency helplines, latest health expert advice, self-quarantine registration, venue management, live updates on cases and heat maps to show live nearby hotspots

Speaking in Accra at the relaunch ceremony on Wednesday, the minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, said that government’s strategy of using a multi-stage Covid-19 recovery plan based on science and data required the deployment and use of digital technology and innovation to restore every sector of the Ghanaian economy to normalcy.

“We are leveraging on existing digital technology and applications, in addition to novel systems, to create a digital shield with the objective of transforming the Covid-19 pandemic from a crisis to an opportunity using technology,” she said.

The application which is based on the Africa Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines was first launched by the Vice-President of Ghana, Dr Mahmudu Bawumia, on Monday, April 13, 2020, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The minister also relaunched the Pan-African Bio Surveillance Application (PANABIOS) which monitors Covid-19 cases and test carried out in the country.

Development of the app was an initiative under the African Union Open Corridors Initiative and the Africa CDC’s Saving Lives, Economies and Livelihoods program

“During the just ended voters’ registration exercise, the Electoral Commission used these platforms to reduce the intensity of congestion and facilitated social distancing after the initial hiccups,” she said.

She disclosed that government had adopted certain measures to improve the effectiveness of digital interventions in assisting recovery efforts.

These she mentioned to include ensuring that Covid-19 tests taken within 72 hours prior to entry into the country could be securely verified on Panabios; digital tracking and monitoring of all tests performed on arrival for biosecurity planning; and digital surveillance of public gatherings conducted at hotels, convention centres and other potential Covid-19 infection and transmission hotspots.

“Electronic validation for all vaccination cards including yellow fever cards as well as supply chain and adverse reactions monitoring in anticipation of the eventual release and distribution of a Covid-19 vaccine,” she said.

She disclosed that government was able to secure the digital technologies at no cost due to the generous support of the private sector on the continent.

