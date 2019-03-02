Ministry Sets Up Creative Arts Mediation Committee

Dr. Ziblim Iddi

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, in consultation with the Ministry of Justice & Attorney General, has set up a creative arts mediation committee to deal with intellectual property rights and disputes involving creative artists.

The committee is made up of representatives of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation, Audio-Visual Rights Society of Ghana (ASORG), Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG) and the Ghana Actors’ Guild.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Tourism said the committee is chaired by Justice Samuel Brobbey, a retired Supreme Court Judge, with Nana Adjoa Adobea Asante, a lawyer and director of Ghana Folklore Board, as the secretary.

The ministry expressed happiness that consultations with stakeholders, especially the Attorney General’s office, have yielded results.

The setting up of the committee is the first step towards the establishment of the fully-fledged special court.

The statement said the ministry would also collaborate with the Chief Justice to create a division of the High Court to focus on the creative arts, especially the intellectual property and rights, with a dedicated enforcement unit.