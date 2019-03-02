Mourinho Returns Next Season

Jose Mourinho

Former Real Madrid president, Ramon Calderon believes Jose Mourinho will return to manage the club next season.

The Portuguese boss is still weighing up his next move after being sacked by Manchester United in December.

He spent three years in the Spanish capital between 2010 and 2013 and has been heavily linked with a return to his former club as a replacement for Santiago Solari.

Calderon, who served as president of the La Liga giants for three years, has claimed he can imagine Mourinho returning to lead an overhaul as they try to close the gap on rivals Barcelona.

He tweeted: ‘I have a feeling, and maybe a little more, that Mourinho will be on the Real Madrid bench next season’.

Mourinho enjoyed success with Los Blancos, helping to break the Catalans’ dominance in La Liga, and he is seen as a hero by many in the Spanish capital.

During the 2011-12 season, Mourinho’s side broke the La Liga record for most points gained in a single season and ended Barcelona’s run of 55 home games undefeated, returning the Spanish top flight crown to the capital for the first time in four years.