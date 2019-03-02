‘Put 2 Goals Behind Them’

Kotoko players

Asante Kotoko CEO, George Amoako, has breathed confidence into the playing body ahead of their clash with Nkana FC in Kumasi tomorrow. Kick-off is 4pm.

He told the players after training at Adako Jachie yesterday that they have what it takes to triumph over their counterparts.

That he said will keep their qualification dream on course; and so charged them to go the extra mile to post not less than two goals at the back of the visitor’s net.

Kotoko returned home from Kitwe, Zambia bruised after suffering a 1-3 loss to Nkana; which has left the team and its followers somehow dejected.

But the club’s CEO has cautioned that allowing the defeat suffered six days ago to affect their psyche will have a telling effect on them (Kotoko).

Recording two unanswered goals in the Kumasi encounter will enhance the Charles Akonnor’s men chances of progressing to the quarter final.



He told the team “No team can play as good as you are doing after just six months of being put together. That means you are good. You know what you are about and I don’t want this one defeat to defeat you.”



“Those of you who went there saw how they beat us and are you going to allow the same thing to happen here in Kumasi? No.”



“That can’t happen, it shouldn’t happen, have the confidence that we would put not less than two goals behind them.”

On the other hand, the visitors have vowed to frustrate the home side.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum