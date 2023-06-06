Minority Backs Approval Of New CJ

Mahama Ayariga

In a surprising turn of events, the Minority in Parliament has announced its support for the approval of Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo as the new Chief Justice of Ghana.

This comes as a significant change from their earlier stance of wanting the ruling on James Gyakye Quayson, the deposed Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North, before approving the new Chief Justice.

Quayson’s eligibility to hold office as an MP had been challenged due to his dual citizenship causing his removal from parliament.

However, the Minority has now expressed confidence in Justice Torkornoo’s ability to perform her duties effectively and impartially, regardless of the outcome of the Quayson case.

Speaking at a press conference, Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga explained the reasons behind the change in their position. “We have carefully considered Justice Torkornoo’s credentials and believe she is eminently qualified to lead the judiciary as Chief Justice,” he said. “We have also received assurances from her that she will uphold the rule of law and ensure justice for all, regardless of political affiliation or status.”

The Minority’s decision has been welcomed by many, including the Ghana Bar Association, which described it as a “positive step towards strengthening the independence of the judiciary.”

The nomination of Justice Torkornoo was made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in May 2023, following the retirement of former Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah.

Her approval by Parliament is seen as a crucial step in ensuring the smooth functioning of the judiciary, which plays a vital role in Ghana’s democracy.

The approval process is expected to continue in the coming days, with many hoping that Justice Torkornoo will be confirmed as the new Chief Justice without further delay.

By Vincent Kubi