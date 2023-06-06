Magic Rocker Surprises Fans With New Song

Magic Rocker

With the release of his much anticipated new song, ‘Fati Down Down’, to amuse his fans, US-based Ghanaian musician Richard Essien, better known as Magic Rocker, has once again shown to be the most reliable.

This heartfelt song explores the difficulties and emotional turmoil that Magic Rocker has experienced in his personal life.

Magic Rocker’s particular fusion of rock and contemplation offers listeners a thorough glimpse into his inner world.

The complexity of relationships and how they impact people’s mental and emotional health are topics covered in the song.

BEATWAVES gathered that the song’s musical arrangement displays Magic Rocker’s talent for creating melodies that connect with his fans as well as listeners. The song, sung in Twi, fuses a hiplife vibe with a jama beat.

The well-composed, danceable song is appropriate for social gatherings and functions of all kinds. It possesses all the necessary attributes to satisfy Ghana’s music enthusiasts.

As more people become aware of his exceptional talent, his musical style is becoming increasingly contagious.

The dream team made up of Richard Essien (Magic Rocker), Mr. Sarge, and Joshua Tetteh (King Jay) recorded the mid-tempo‘Fati Down Down’ for Gavali Music.

His inspiration for the song came from the fact that some ladies are not confident in themselves.

He added that the song’s lyrics are extremely relatable and that it is undeniably a hit that will get people dancing like all of his prior successes.

With the release of the new song, Magic Rocker is thought to have done his research thoroughly enough to provide Ghanaians with exactly what they wanted from him this year.

The song, which was only recently released, has drawn the attention of many music fans who are currently waiting to download from the online digital platforms.

By George Clifford Owusu