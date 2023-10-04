Minority Cries Over BoG Governor Absent To Receive #OccupyBoG Protest Petition

The #OccupyBoGProtest made headlines yesterday as protesters marched to the Bank of Ghana (BoG) premises to present their petition to Dr. Ernest Addison, the Governor.

However, the Governor’s absence led to disappointment and criticism from BoG protesters and opposition members of parliament.

Upon arrival at the BoG premises, protesters were met by the Director of Security of the BoG, as Dr. Addison was allegedly attending an International Monetary Fund (IMF) meeting abroad.

This development did not sit well with the protest leaders, who have vowed to continue the demonstration until the Governor makes himself available to receive their petition.

The protest leaders, including Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Sammy Gyamfi, and Sam George, were led by Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader in Parliament.

In his reaction to the Governor’s absence, Dr. Ato Forson described it as “total disrespect” towards him and other opposition leaders in parliament.

He said, “We demanded to present a petition to the Governor of the Central Bank of Ghana… unfortunately, he has decided to disrespect us, and his two deputies have also decided to disrespect us.”

He further declared, “We will come back again” and added that if the Governor deemed the IMF meeting more important than the Parliament of Ghana, they would return at another time.

The protesters are calling for better economic policies and increased accountability from the BoG in the management of Ghana’s economy. While the Governor’s absence may have led to disappointment, the protest leaders are determined to ensure that their voices are heard and acted upon by the BoG.

By Vincent Kubi