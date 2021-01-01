Minority Meet American, British Partners Over Election Results

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority Caucus in Parliament have met with their British and American partners concerning the disputed results of the December 7, 2020 general elections.

According to the North Tongu Member of Parliament of the NDC, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the meeting took place on Thursday, December 31, 2020.

He said the meeting was part of the Minority Caucus’ series of engagements on their fundamental concerns “about the flawed December 7, 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.”

In a post on Facebook, he noted that the Caucus under the leadership of Haruna Iddrisu and Second Deputy Speaker, Alban S.K Bagbin, presented evidence and the basis for the NDC’s rejection of the multiple results declared by the EC for the presidential contest “and the dubious parliamentary declarations particularly in Techiman South and Sefwi Wiawso.”

He added that “We also highlighted the grave human right violations which have led to the killing of 7 Ghanaians and left many with life changing injuries.”

Below is his full statement

By Melvin Tarlue