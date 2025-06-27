Minority Slams Govt For Prioritising Holiday Bill Over Critical National Issues

Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has criticised the government’s decision to fast-track the Public Holidays (Amendment) Bill under a certificate of urgency, describing the move as a misplacement of national priorities amidst pressing economic and social challenges.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, the Minority Leader acknowledged the cultural and symbolic relevance of public holidays, but questioned the rationale behind treating a holiday amendment as an emergency requiring expedited legislative action.

“We do not trivialise Ghana’s heritage or the importance of inclusive celebrations,” Mr. Afenyo-Markin said and added, “But we must question the government’s sense of priority in granting a certificate of urgency to a bill about public holidays.”

He argued that the certificate of urgency is traditionally reserved for matters of national security, economic crisis, or dire public need – not calendar changes.

“What exactly is the emergency?” he asked and continued, “Is renaming a holiday as urgent as tackling galamsey, rising unemployment, or the economic downturn?”

Citing the government’s own unfulfilled promises, Mr. Afenyo-Markin expressed frustration that several key reforms – such as the Anti-Galamsey Bill, Conflict of Interest Legislation, Domestic Workers Bill, Property Rights of Spouses Bill, and the 24-Hour Economy Bill – have not been brought before the House, despite public commitments.

“The government has not introduced a single piece of comprehensive legislation to combat illegal mining. No anti-galamsey bill, no repeal of the controversial LI 2462, nothing,” he stated.

He also criticised the ruling government for failing to act on its promise to pass the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, which it had previously championed in opposition.

“Some of the loudest voices defending the anti-LGBTQ+ bill came from this very House. Now, with the mandate to act, there is total silence,” he added.

The Minority Leader also condemned the absence of legislative proposals to fulfil promises made during the President’s State of the Nation Address, particularly the 24-Hour Economy Bill, which he described as essential to job creation.

“Instead of introducing legislation to operationalise their one-job-three-shifts policy, the government prioritises public holiday amendments. What kind of signal does that send to struggling families, unemployed youth, and unpaid public servants?” he quizzed.

The debate grew tense when the Majority Leader raised a point of order, accusing Mr. Afenyo-Markin of “reading copiously” from prepared notes, a practice frowned upon by parliamentary standing orders.

The Minority Leader defended his approach, arguing that serious democracies encourage well-prepared submissions to ensure coherence and accountability.

“It is only in our jurisdiction that reading well-researched notes is frowned upon. In the UK, the U.S., or India, members are expected to prepare. You cannot trivialise a serious debate just because someone came prepared,” Mr. Afenyo-Markin responded.

The Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, in rebuttal, accused the Minority Leader of opposing a bill that seeks to grant an additional public holiday to Muslims, framing the opposition as insensitive to religious inclusion.

“We promised Muslims in this country an additional holiday. That’s what this bill seeks to fulfil. Why is the Minority Leader so vehemently against it?” he queried.

But Afenyo-Markin maintained that his objection was not about the content of the bill, but rather the government’s selective urgency.

“You promised bold reforms. You promised to tackle galamsey, reduce taxes, and support industry. None of these have been brought to this House. But when it comes to holidays—suddenly, there’s urgency.”

The Minority, he said, would not support the bill’s urgent passage, and called on the government to “reset its priorities and restore credibility by acting on the promises it made to Ghanaians.”

As tempers flared, the First Deputy Speaker, Bernard Ahiafor, who was presiding over the sitting, intervened several times to restore order, while back-and-forth exchanges continued between both sides of the House over the appropriateness of the urgency clause and the broader question of legislative priorities.

The Holidays Amendment Bill was finally approved by the House after going through all the stages in one day.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House