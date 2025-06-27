National Cleft Centre Opens At KATH

Dr. Frank Amoakohene addressing the gathering

Ghana’s quest for inclusive and equitable healthcare reached a historic milestone yesterday with the commissioning of the National Cleft Centre at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

The ultra-modern facility, dedicated to the treatment of cleft lip and palate conditions, was officially inaugurated by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, in the presence of key stakeholders from the health sector, partner organisations, and civil society.

Describing the centre as “a symbol of compassion, partnership, and progress,” Dr. Amoakohene lauded the collaborative effort between Smile Cleft, KATH, the Ministry of Health, and the Ghana Cleft Foundation that brought the vision to life.

“This facility will not only deliver world-class treatment to children and adults affected by cleft conditions, but it will also serve as a centre for training, innovation, and research,” he noted. “Through this, we are closing the gap in specialised care and ensuring that no Ghanaian child is left behind because of a treatable condition.”

The Ashanti Regional Minister emphasised the government’s broader commitment to healthcare equity, noting that President John Mahama’s administration remains focused on decentralising specialist medical services to ensure every Ghanaian can access quality care regardless of their location.

With KATH positioned as a leading referral and teaching hospital, the presence of the National Cleft Centre further elevates the Ashanti Region’s role in Ghana’s healthcare transformation.

Medical professionals believe the centre will significantly reduce the burden on families who often travel long distances or face high costs seeking surgery and follow-up care. It is expected to offer not just surgery but comprehensive support, including speech therapy and psychosocial services.

Dr. Amoakohene praised the partners involved for their vision and resilience, saying, “This centre gives hope to many families. It reminds us that healthcare is not just about infrastructure—it is about restoring dignity and giving people, especially children, the opportunity to smile again.”

As the facility begins operations, the National Cleft Centre stands as a testament to what is possible when government, institutions, and non-profit organisations unite behind a common goal—improving lives and building a healthier Ghana.

From David Afum, Kumasi