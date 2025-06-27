Africa Doesn’t Need More Perfect Women, It Needs Purpose-Driven Ones

Why it’s time to trade perfection for purpose — and build the continent we all dream of

In Africa, being a woman qualified to lead is hard enough, talk more of one in leadership. The expectations. The pressure. The tightrope walks between ‘too much’ and ‘not enough’.

In between juggling our careers with marriage and motherhood, the last thing we need is the burden of perfection. What we need is a better compass, and that compass is ‘PURPOSE’. Perfection is predictable. It plays it safe, seeks approval and sometimes keeps us silent when we know we should speak. Purpose on the other hand is catalytic.

It moves with conviction, ignites momentum and breaks boundaries. Purpose is what ensures that we work on what truly matters to you not just what is expected of us. Purpose is what gives our leadership depth, our careers direction and our sacrifices meaning. When pressure comes…and it sure will, Purpose holds you steady.

When opposition rises…and they will, Purpose anchors your decisions. When the assignment gets tough…which it will, Purpose keeps you from quitting mid-way. Perfection crumbles under pressure, but Purpose completes the assignment. I think it’s time we stopped shrinking to fit old systems, seeking perfection while our purpose suffocates, and checking boxes without changing outcomes that matter to us! Africa is rising and she needs her women awake, aligned and active… Not perfect….But Purpose-driven.

So what does it truly mean to show up as a Purpose-Driven Career Woman? It means asking yourself these questions…

What is my divine assignment for this season?

What is my gift to the world, beyond the walls of my organisation?

Who am I becoming through this work?

What legacy am I building to impact lives I may never meet?

How can I turn my experience into a framework that blesses others and builds something lasting?

It means taking your responses and acting on them boldly, consistently and unapologetically, even if it means birthing dreams you parked for later. It means showing up at work – not just for the job but because you have an assignment there.

It means you don’t just lead meetings, you shift mindsets. …You don’t just meet KPIs, you multiply impact. …You don’t just sit on panels, you challenge paradigms and build. ….You don’t just work hard, you build legacy.

Are you an Executive Woman? Here is my call to you… You’ve paid your dues. You’ve broken glass ceilings….and this is great! But now, it’s time to BREAK GROUND. There is MORE in you, not just for yourself but for the continent and even the world. Your voice, your vision and your experiences are needed beyond the walls of the organisation you are planted in today.

Not to compete or impress people, but to contribute and transform lives. What dreams have you parked for “someday”? It’s time to take them off the shelf and birth them. …and NO, you don’t need to quit your job.

You simply need set in a place structures that run your purpose work seamlessly even while you keep growing in your career. Reading this and you are a Mid-level or Senior Professional Woman? My call to you is to start NOW.

Stop waiting for the title to give you permission….start becoming HER now. Use your current role as your training ground. Lead with purpose where you are, and as you deliver in the workplace, don’t forget your dreams or bury those ‘instructions’. Birth them. Nurture them. Build them.

The world is waiting for what only you carry. The question is will you be able to look beyond the many balls you juggle today and make yourself available to purpose? In conclusion, African women have shown up in boardrooms, in government and in business; and against all odds, shattered ceilings and delivered results whilst holding families through it all. But now, it’s time for MORE… A new call is here… Not for perfection, but for purpose.

Not to shrink to fit systems, but to expand and shape them to accommodate us and all the goodness we carry that our dear continent needs. Not just for personal success but for generational impact and building legacy ….and this is the heartbeat of the Uncommon Woman Movement, where we help Career Women of African-descent desiring ‘MORE’ from life to identify and purposefully unleash all their God-given potentials within and beyond their workplaces – impacting their world whilst excelling in their careers and thriving in their homes. Career Women who desire to lead beautifully in the office and in destiny.

Career Women who desire to multiply their impact, income and influence for good. Career Women who seek to make God proud! Are you one of us? Join the Uncommon Woman Movement today at https://www.uncommonwomanmovement.org/gh/ … and let’s build Africa – one purpose-driven woman at a time.

By Iphie Chuks-Adizue, Founder, Uncommon Woman Movement