Miss Ghana 2020 Goes Virtual

Inna Mariam Patty

Exclusive Events Ghana has found an innovative way of engaging Miss Ghana 2020 contestants on virtual platforms as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pageant becomes the first to go virtual. Organisers have earlier announced that the grand finale of the 2020 pageant has been postponed until further notice.

This was after President Akufo-Addo imposed a ban on public gathering on March 15 and then followed with a partial lockdown in the Greater Accra Region, Kasoa and Greater Kumasi, which was subsequently lifted on April 19.

Because contestants could not come together to engage in weekly projects activities, organisers decided to do it via virtual platforms.

Weekly evictions were also held every week until the number of contestants was cut from 35 to 21.

The number of votes each contestant accumulates and execution of projects given were the main instruments used in evicting contestants.

Some of the projects given to contestants ranged from steps adopted to help curb COVID-19, preparing of local delicacies and an elaboration of a traditional custom peculiar to the regions the contestants represent.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Miss Ghana Organisation, Inna Mariam Patty, indicated that Miss Ghana beauty pageant is the only pageant globally finding innovative ways of working with contestants virtually.

She commended her team for their hard work and support.

“As indicated earlier, a new date will be communicated depending on how the World fares with the pandemic,” she added.

She urged all to practise and adhere to all precautionary measures and protocols religiously to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Francis Addo