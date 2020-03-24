Miss Ghana 2020 Suspended Over Coronavirus

Inna Patty

The Miss Ghana 2020 finale which was to take place in May 2020 has been postponed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Inna Miriam Patty, CEO of Exclusive Event Ghana, organisers of the Miss Ghana pageant, announced on Sunday that a new date would be communicated depending on how the world fares with the pandemic.

Contestants of the pageant, she also noted, won’t be converging for tasks in the next four weeks.

This is in line with the ban on public gathering by President Akufo-Addo to stem the spread of coronavirus.

“To keep ladies occupied during this four weeks period, weekly individual tasks will be given to each contestant and she will submit via video presentation and sent through email.

These weekly assignments in addition to voting will be used in the judging process to help prune contestant numbers to 16,” Inna said.

“Each week, we shall evict five contestants starting from Sunday, March 29, Sunday, April 5 and final 4 will be evicted on Sunday 12th April,” she added.

Thirty beautiful young ladies have so far qualified for the preliminary stage of this year’s pageant. The suspension on activities was to prevention any spread of coronavirus among contestants. Organisers have streamlined activities until the suspension on group gathering has been lifted and society returns to normalcy.

By Francis Addo