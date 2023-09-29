Miss Health Ghana Unveils Contestants

The contestants

Fifteen (15) young female medical practitioners have successfully taken their first step towards being crowned 2023 Miss Health Ghana as they make the shortlist of contestants.

The road to crowning a new queen began on September 9, 2023, with auditions held for the hundreds of prospective contestants going through the drill of making the cut for this year’s pageantry.

The auditions, hosted by former Queen Ohemaa Achiaa, witnessed a fascinating turn of events as contestants shared their skills on the runway and their depth with issues pertaining to human health and wellness.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Accra, Ms. Gladys Akyere Rockson, Chief Executive Officer of Lamrock Agency, the organisers of the pageant, congratulated the contestants for making it to the next stage of the competition.

“The line-up looks very strong, and I expect some tough competition among them, and patrons will be educated and lives will be touched with their plans to help impact the health sector,” she said.

Stressing the importance of this year’s theme, “Health for All,” Ms. Akyere Rockson stated that creating awareness on the need to seek healthcare, especially for women and children, would form the core of the message from contestants.

With the grand finale billed for November 29, 2023, one of these young ladies would be crowned 2023 Miss Health Ghana and walk home with amazing prizes, including an official car, ambassadorial deals, and gifts from sponsors.

GNA