KiDi, Camidoh To Thrill Fans Tomorrow

KiDi

Performing Ghanaian artistes such as KiDi, Camidoh, and a host of others, have been invited to take the stage in the maiden edition of “The Guinness Accravaganza” on September 30.

The Afropop twins Lali X Lola, Niashun, and Lynx prodigy Maya Blu will also perform at the first-of-its-kind event, which is scheduled to take place at the Untamed Empire on the Spintex Road.

Guinness Accravaganza already seems to be an awesome day to look forward to with non-stop music from the hands of the legendary DJ Lord, the contagious vibes of Kojo Manuel as MC, and the thrilling mixes from the Blac Volta Sound System.

In addition to music, the Guinness Accravaganza will feature an explosion of other activities, such as fun booths where soccer enthusiasts can practice their skills and watch live broadcasts of major matches like Saturday’s EPL match between Liverpool and Tottenham or the eagerly awaited Manchester United versus Crystal Palace match.

For the multi-artsy sensory extravaganza of art, fashion, and vibe, the gates open at noon.