Nominations For 2023 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards Closed

Merqury Quaye CEO of Merqury Republic

Nominations for this year’s edition of the annual Guinness Ghana DJ Awards which opened on September 1 closed today, September 29, according to the organisers.

By this announcement, Merqury Republic Africa, the organisers of the awards scheme which is in its 11th year, will not be acknowledging any new entries for consideration for the awards.

The organisers say they had so far received over 28,000 nomination applications for this year’s event.

Members of the public and DJs have the chance, till midnight today, to submit their entries via the website entry.ghanadjawards.org.

They however revealed that both top-ranking and emerging DJs had all filed for nominations for awards.

What remains now, as organisers work towards the main event, is for them to complete work on the nomination and categorisation process.

The organisers are expected to unveil the list of nominees very soon.

The awards mainly aim to celebrate and recognise DJs for their contributions to the development of the Ghana music industry and entertainment on the electronic music scene.

This year’s Guinness Ghana DJ Awards is running under the theme ‘Moved by Music’, which organisers say encapsulates the profound impact of music, transcending boundaries and inspiring emotions.

Precursor events include a Pub Fest tour as well as a DJ Clinic for networking and knowledge sharing.

“Music has an incredible power to connect people and evoke emotions, and DJs are the conduits through which this magic flows,” Merqury Republic CEO Merqury Quaye said.

“We are excited to celebrate the 11th edition of the awards, acknowledging the profound influence DJs have on shaping our music culture and enriching our lives.”

This year’s event has some new and exciting twists to build excitement and participation, with exciting and innovative initiatives lined up to entertain Ghanaians and celebrate DJs.

These include regional and campus road shows, capacity building and empowerment clinics, Smirnoff Ice Dome – an epic experience at various university campuses which highlights Campus DJs and other engagement opportunities.

By George Clifford Owusu