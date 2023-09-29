Kufuor Opens Up On Alan Breakaway

John Agyekum Kufuor

Factionalism within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has become a growing concern, as highlighted by former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

In an interview with Accra-based TV3, Kufuor expressed his worries about the deep-seated factionalism that he has observed within the party.

He emphasized the need for the NPP to carefully assess its activities and stressed the importance of a strong commitment and dedication within the party.

Mr Kufuor mentioned that the sense of commitment he once felt within the NPP seems to have diminished over time.

He stressed the importance of practising proper democracy and inclusivity, instead of emphasizing factions within the party. According to Kufuor, focusing on factions at the constituency or national level leads to division and hinders cooperation.

“The way I feel it, I don’t sense the same strong commitment. I have likened commitment to almost a religion. I don’t sense that now. We are talking proper democracy, an inclusive one, you wouldn’t emphasize factions,” Mr Kufuor stated.

Kufuor’s remarks come at a time when the NPP is dealing with the resignation of a prominent member and former presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen.

However, John Boadu, the former General Secretary of the NPP, urged party members to remain focused and united despite Kyerematen’s departure. Boadu acknowledged his disagreement with the reasons given by Kyerematen but called for acceptance and respect of his decision.

The NPP will need to address the issue of factionalism and take into account the concerns raised by Kufuor and others in order to maintain party unity and work towards its objectives as the ruling party in Ghana.

By Vincent Kubi