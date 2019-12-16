Miss Jamaica Crowned Miss World 2019

Toni-Ann Singh

Toni-Ann Singh has won the 69th Miss World beauty pageant, which was held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the ExCeL London in London, United Kingdom.

Miss World 2018, Vanessa Ponce from Mexico, crowned her successor at the end of the event. This is Jamaica’s fourth Miss World title; and its’ first since 1993.

It’s also the first time in history that black women hold the titles for Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, Miss America, Miss Universe and Miss World.

The 23-year-old student was born in St Thomas, Jamaica and plans to study medicine and become a doctor.

She tweeted on Saturday: “Please know that you are worthy and capable of achieving your dreams… you have a PURPOSE.”

Toni-Ann impressed judges at the event in ExCel London after singing Whitney Houston’s I Have Nothing and answering a variety of questions.

She said: “This feels like a dream, I’m so grateful.

“Whatever it is you see in me, thank you. I’m ready to get to work.”

She beat 111 other contestants representing different countries, to be the fourth Jamaican winner of the title since the competition began.

When asked by judge Piers Morgan if she would consider a singing career, she said: “If the door is open I’ll walk through it.”

Runners up included Ophély Mézino from France and Suman Rao from India.

A moment that caught people’s attention online was Miss Nigeria’s reaction to Toni-Ann’s win. Nyekachi Douglas, who placed fifth, jumped and screamed with Joy when the winner was announced.

–BBC