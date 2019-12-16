Football Returns Next Week

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed dates for the commencement of competitions ahead of the upcoming football season.



The association’s flagship competition, the Ghana Premier League, is set to commence from the weekend of December 27-29, 2019.



The Division One League is scheduled to kick off January 10-12, 2020, with the Women’s Premier League set to begin the following week.



Regional League competitions (second, third, Colts etc) for the various RFAs, will begin on the weekend of February 29, 2020, to March 1-2, 2020.



