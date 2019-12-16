16 Get $5,000 Each From UNDP

The 16 selected young entrepreneurs

THE United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Ghana, in collaboration with National Youth Authority (NYA) has given $5,000 each to 16 young entrepreneurs to support their businesses.

The 16 young entrepreneurs were selected during the second phase of an idea pitching process carried nationwide, dubbed “Youth Innovation for Sustainable Development (YISD) challenge.”

It was done under the Youth Connekt Platform held in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

The beneficiaries are expected to undergo business mentorship and nine weeks of support services to test, validate and scale up the selected innovations, from January to February 2020.

Sylvia Senu, an economic analyst at UNDP said that the Innovation for Sustainable Development Challenge targeted young Ghanaians who could come up with brilliant ideas to contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

She said similar programmes were being held in different zones in the country and added that out of 336 applicants, 39 finalists were picked from all the zones.

Deputy Chief Officer of National Youth Authority, Nelson Owusu Ansah, gave an overview of the requirement and selection process, indicating that they are targeting ages 15 to 35.

“YISD challenge is being done to harness the creative and innovative potentials of the Ghanaian Youth,” he said.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua