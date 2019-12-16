Commey Loses Title

Commey took a heavy punch in round two and went to the ground

Ghana’s Richard Commey last Saturday lost his IBF Lightweight title to Teofimo Lopez, following a second round crushing “Knock Out” from the Mexican American at the Madison Square Garden in New York.



The challenger resumed the second round with more aggression, after a balanced first round, flooring Commey with a terrible right hook.

Commey beat the count to manage to stay in the fight but Lopez pursued him continuously with powerful punches to overpower the Ghanaian and snatched his IBF Lightweight title in an impressive fashion.



