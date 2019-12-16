MPs Want Fiscal Impact Analysis On Bills

Members of Parliament (MPs) have come to the firm conclusion that new bills that come to the house for consideration must be accompanied by a Fiscal Impact Analysis report for scrutiny.

They blamed the Minister of Finance for refusing to abide by the Public Financial Management Act, Act 921 section 100 (1), to always accompany a bill emanating from the executive with a Fiscal Impact Analysis, which the house was required to consider before the bill was passed.

They said it was an obligation for the executive to do that even though parliament had the power to demand it.

Section 100 (1) of the PFMA says that “any legislation to be laid before Parliament or proposal submitted for the approval of Parliament, shall be accompanied by Fiscal Impact Analysis stating the estimated effect on revenue and expenditures for the financial year in which the legislation or proposal is expected to come into effect”

The MPs made that observation when the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs had a roundtable discussion with members of two key committees of Parliament – Finance Committee and Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs – to build their capacities under the theme “Interrogating Parliament’s Legislative Power – A Review of Employment Creation and Fiscal Impact Analysis of Legislation”.

One of the resource persons at the function, Dr William Baah-Boateng who is the Head of the Department of Economics at the University of Ghana, said if Parliament gave a lot of attention to Fiscal Impact Analysis as demanded by law, it could be a huge avenue for job creation or provision of employment for Ghanaians.

He said establishment of an outfit for that and the recruitment of experts to do the analysis for the parliamentarians could create a whole lot jobs for Ghanaians

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, in his remarks said a functioning and effective Parliament was a sine qua non for the wellbeing of the people.

He therefore said as Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, it was going to collaborate effectively with Parliament as an institution to sharpen its effectiveness and efficiency in promoting the development of the country.

By Thomas Fosu Jnr