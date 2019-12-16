Kufuor Counsels GIISDC Chairman

Former President Kufuor and his guest during the courtesy call

The Chairman of the Governing Board of the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDC), Prince Imoru Andani, last week, called on former President John Agyekum Kufuor at his Accra residence.

The chairman went to formally inform the former president about his new appointment and to seek the blessing of a statesman whom he worked with, for many ideas in the political trenches of local politics.

He left the residence of his former boss enriched with knowledge, which as he told DAILY GUIDE, would go a long way in helping him to discharge his mandate for his compatriots.

As chairman of a new corporation which the president regards as a new opening in the country’s industrialization drive, Andani will be looked upon to make his boss’ dream come true.

As a man the former president has confidence in, he charged him to exhibit what he has always known him for, ‘hard work and passion for his people.’

Andani in a chat with DAILY GUIDE said he was longing to see the dawn of an iron and steel industry in the country.

This was a critical element of industrialization he said, adding that ‘I as chairman of the governing board will not sleep until we meet the expectation of the president and the former president, who too expects to see the Sheni, the Upper East and the Western Regions deposits exploited sustainably for the betterment of our dear Ghana.’

When the president inaugurated the nine-member governing board of the GIISDC he charged it to work towards the industrialization of the country through the exploitation of the massive iron ore deposits in the country.

By A.R. Gomda