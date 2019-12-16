Alpha Radio CEO Prays For Ya Na

Sheikh Ridwan Mohammed in a handshake with the Dagbon king prior to the latter’s departure

The departure from Kumasi by the Ya Na Abukari Mahama II, last week, was a prayerful one as the CEO of Alpha Radio, one of the leading Hausa stations in the Garden City, Alhaji Ridwan Mohammed, recited verses of the Holy Quran.

The king who was overwhelmed with the show of love and admiration from a cross section of residents of Kumasi, blessed them for the gesture.

The king was in Kumasi to express gratitude to the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his role in the restoration of normalcy, the then restive Dagbon.