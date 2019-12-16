Huge Anticipation For Beyonce’s Arrival In Ghana

Beyonce

The 2019 Year of Return program is expected to get more exciting in the coming days as more and more world icons are on their way to Ghana, as part of the historic event.

Among them is the Grammy award winning American musician, Beyonce Knowles, who recently worked with two Ghanaian showbiz personalities – Shatta Wale and GuiltyBeatz, on her Lion King album.

Pulse Ghana reported on Friday, that former PepsiCo, Apple and Uber executive, Bozoma Saint John and Essence Ventures, an independent black-owned consumer technology company, were playing a key role in Beyonce’s visit to Ghana.

However, the report didn’t highlight exactly when Queen B would be touching down in Ghana.

Meanwhile NEWS-ONE’s checks revealed that there had been some arrangements for Beyonce’s arrival in Ghana. A lot of Ghanaians are waiting to see her in Ghana for the first time.

The Year of Return program is aimed at bringing back home Ghanaians from the diaspora to learn, explore and invest in Ghana among other objectives, as part of observing 400 years since the first black slaves landed in Jamestown Virginia in the US.

The program had already brought a lot of Hollywood personalities to Ghana throughout the year.

The likes of Michael Jai Whyte, Samuel L Jackson, Steve Harvey, T.I, Anthony Anderson and a host of others, have all come and gone.

Some of them were part of last year’s December Bozoma led group called Full Circle Festival. It is the same Full Circle Festival that is being rumoured to bring down Beyonce.

By Francis Addo