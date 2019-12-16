Police Arrest Duncan Mighty

Duncan Mighty

The Nigeria Police on Saturday announced the arrest of popular musician, Duncan Mighty.

This was contained in a statement by SP Ikeokwi Godson Orlando, spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, according to a report by Daily Post Nigeria.

It said the arrest followed a petition written by an up and coming rap artist M2, who claimed that the Imo state government under former governor, Rochas Okorocha, through the office of the SA on entertainment, entered into a deal with Duncan Mighty.

The deal was to manage, promote, arrange collaboration with other top artistes and sign M2 under YOUNG WEALTH record label owned by Duncan Mighty.

“As a result, an agreement was reached with a fee of N11,000,000 paid to him. However, since collecting the payment he refused to fulfill his own part of the deal.

“Sequel to the petition, the artiste was arrested, and he affirmed having such agreement and collecting the fund, but said he could only refund the money if the contract was terminated, he was then released on bail on self recognizance.

“Consequently, a letter was received by the representative of the former governor, terminating the contract to enable him refund the money and since then he absconded and all efforts made to reach him proved abortive.

“In view of the above, a warrant of arrest was issued, that led to his arrest at the early hours of this morning,” it said.