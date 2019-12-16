NPP Salutes UK Conservative Party

Boris Johnson

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has congratulated the Conservative Party of the United Kingdom.

It has also congratulated Party’s Leader, Boris Johnson, for their electoral victory in the just-ended general elections of UK.

“The NPP is pleased to join the rest of the world in congratulating its sister party, the Conservative Party of the good people of the United Kingdom, particularly its Leader, Boris Johnson, for winning the country’s 2019 general elections held on Thursday, December 12,” it said.

“Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party did not only secure an emphatic win at the polls but also snatched a lot of seats from the traditional strongholds of the other political parties including the largest opposition party in the country, making a net gain of 66 parliamentary seats,” according to the statement.

The landmark victory chalked by the Conservative Party is without doubt a testamentary vindication of the life chaging policies and development trajectory being pursued by the party to bring prosperity to the good people of the United Kingdom, it added.

It is also a vindication of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s sterling leadership role including his unwavering commitment to Brexit, the statement emphasized.

“The NPP finds as refreshing that these policies and development path pursued by the Conservative Party which are anchored on the principle of open market, capitalism, civil liberty, rule of law, conservatism and other centre-right philosophies also underpin the NPP political tradition.”

“It is also noteworthy that the victory of Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party provides UK a unique opportunity for the country to settle on Brexit and thus bring closure to the subject which had divided the country in the aftermath of the referendum.”

“With UK being one of Ghana’s foremost trading partners coupled with the fact that the Conservative Party and the governing NPP have very strong ties, the victory of the Conservative Party provides yet another opportunity for both countries to advance the cause of development for mutual gains.”

“Finally, the NPP wishes Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party the very best in their administration as the party looks forward to a renewed commitment to our collective goals for the prosperity of our people.”

BY Melvin Tarlue