Miss P Jay Releases ‘Odo Ne Han’

Miss P Jay

Gospel sensation, Miss P Jay, who is credited with a number of songs, has officially released her new single titled ‘Odo Ne Han’.

Produced by Qoff, the jama gospel song with easy lyrics begins with a powerful instrumentation followed by a strong vocal delivery.

This highly-anticipated release has already started making waves in the music industry, with fans and critics alike praising its fusion of jama and highlife rhythms and rich instrumentation.

The song, BEATWAVES gathered, offers great inspiration to all Christians, and educates them about the fact that their help will come from God only if they look up to Him.

The well-arranged mid-tempo song with beautiful highlife rhythm and beat to match was written and produced by the gospel artiste herself.

The song, which is available on various online digital platforms including YouTube for download, was recorded to encourage people to draw closer to God.

The music video, shot at some selected locations across the capital, complements the song’s message of triumph and perseverance, using vibrant visuals and captivating storytelling to bring the lyrics to life.

Miss P Jay is hopeful that her new single would touch the hearts of many music lovers, including Christians, and help them to have breakthroughs in their lives.

She remains passionate, driven by the hope to touch lives across the globe and win as many souls as possible for Christ.

Miss P Jay, who joined the gospel music industry 15 years ago, has been very active, producing inspirational songs to win souls for Christ.

A source close to Miss P Jay told BEATWAVES that she is ready to transform the gospel music industry in Ghana with her style of music fused with traditional rhythms and beats.

The source added that the gospel songbird is working tirelessly behind the scenes to make sure her presence is felt in the Ghanaian gospel music industry.

By George Clifford Owusu