Two Die In Kumasi Motor Accident

Killed! Owusu Amponsah

A TRANSIT Ford with registration number AW 3831-21 travelling from Sunyani direction with passengers aboard heading to Kumasi has crashed two people on a motorbike to death at Fowoman in the Ahafo Ano South East District of the Ashanti Region.

The passenger on the motorbike, whose name was given as Owusu Amponsah, a footballer aged 20, died on the spot, while the motorbike rider, known as Boateng, who is in his 20s, died later at the Emergency Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), after he had been transferred from the Mankranso Government Hospital.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue for autopsy and preservation.

However, occupants of the Ford vehicle were unhurt in the accident that occurred on Friday, February 14, 2025, at about 11:30pm.

According to an eyewitness, the driver of the speeding Transit Ford crashed their motorbike from behind.

The unfortunate accident occurred as the two friends were coming from Kwamekyeikrom where they were having a Valentine party, to buy food from Fawoman when the incident happened.

“The driver of the vehicle failed to stop after hitting the two and sped off. He was given a hot chase by a taxi driver and motorcyclists who were at the scene. Sensing that they were getting close to him and fearing for his life, he stopped his vehicle and fled to the bush,” the eyewitness narrated.

Towing vehicle driver, mate nearly lynched

A driver and mate of a towing vehicle were nearly lynched by some angry residents from Fawoman the following day, February 15, after they had come to the accident scene to tow the Ford vehicle away. The swift intervention of the police at Mankranso, who were on patrol in the area, saved the two.

The police has since impounded the Transit Ford vehicle to the Mankranso Police station, while the driver of the Ford vehicle is being pursued for interrogation.

FROM David AFUM, Kumasi