Interior Ministry Imposes Curfew On Walewale

Walewale township during the curfew period

The Minister for the Interior on the advice of the North East Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument, has imposed curfew on Walewale and its environs in the North East Region from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am, effective Saturday, February 15, 2025.

A statement signed by the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, called on the chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them, as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace.

However, there is a total ban on all persons in Walewale and its environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons, and persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.

This curfew has been imposed due to the recent suspected gun attack by unknown assailants along the Walewale-Bolgatanga Highway.

In the past two weeks, reports indicate that about seven persons have lost their lives due to gun attacks, with at least two buses completely burnt into ashes.

Meanwhile, some persons have attributed the recent attacks to the ongoing conflict in Bawku.

FROM Eric Kombat