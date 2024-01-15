Miss Teen Tourism Fetes Less Privileged

Pamela Milad Chahine with some of the less privileged

Fourteen-year-old Miss Teen Tourism International 2023, Pamela Milad Chahine, has touched the lives of over 1,000 less privileged individuals on the streets of Accra.

Chahine, adorned with her crown, embarked on a humanitarian mission under the banner “Operation X’mas on the Street,” aiming to bring joy and smiles to the faces of those often overlooked during the holiday season.

The recipients included Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), head porters (Kayayeis), mothers and children, and some drivers.

The young beauty queen distributed food, water, and assorted drinks to those in need at various locations, including Dzorwulu, Achimota Bus Terminal, Lapaz, Darkuman Station, Kaneshie, and the needy at Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

“I have won the crown, and I don’t want it to be there just like that, so we are using it to spread joy and love to everyone on the street through our PMC Foundation,” Pamela declared.

The Miss Teen Tourism pageant, aimed at building the capacity of teenage girls to bear responsibilities in society and become ambassadors of tourism, took place in Ghana in August. Pamela Milad Chahine’s victory not only brought her the crown but also a newfound sense of identity and personal confidence.

Beyond her role as a beauty queen, Chahine is passionate about promoting tourism in Ghana. As the government works to make Ghana a destination hub, Chahine aims to use her crown to advocate for change and draw more people to visit the country’s tourist sites.

“Expect big things from me because I am not going down without making a big mark in this world,” Pamela stated, challenging misconceptions about Africa. “Many people think that Ghana and the African continent are full of poor people, meanwhile, the narrative is different, so I want to use my crown to advocate for change and draw many people to visit our tourist sites and love Ghana and Africa.”

A representative of Pure Zion Drinking Water, Lauretta Asamoah, expressed delight at Chahine’s efforts and pledged the firm’s continuous support for the beauty queen in all her future projects. She also highlighted the negative impact of illegal mining (galamsey) on the production of drinking water and urged stakeholders to end such activities.