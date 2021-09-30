Miss Universe Ghana To Appoint Delegate For Israel Event

Menaye Donkor

Malz promotions, organisers of Miss Universe Ghana 2021 says it will appoint a delegate to represent Ghana at this year’s global event in Israel instead of the usual practice of organising a national pageant to pick a queen.

“Given the time constraints in the schedule for this year’s Miss Universe international pageant, and upon the advice of the Miss Universe Ghana Board, the organisers have decided to appoint a delegate to represent Ghana at the international competition to be held in Israel this December,” the organisation said in a press statement.

It indicated that this would enable Ghana meet the participation deadline for this year’s international pageant and also afford the organisers ample time and space to effectively organise this year’s Miss Universe Ghana national event and crown a deserving queen for the 2022 international pageant.

This means that the Miss Universe Ghana 2021 national event, which was launched recently in Accra will continue as scheduled, but whoever wins will represent Ghana at the Miss Universe international pageant next year.

According to the National Director of the Miss Universe Ghana Organisation, Menaye Donkor Muntari, “The decision to appoint a delegate for the world finale in Israel this December is very important because it ensures that Ghana does not miss the opportunity to be represented”.

She said the identity of the delegate selected for the December 2021 international event will be disclosed soon.

Meanwhile, 32 ladies have made it to the next round of the Miss Universe Ghana national contest, out of which 16 will be selected for the rest of the competition.

“I would like to congratulate the top 32 ladies on making the cut for this year’s national pageant. The spots were keenly contested and you still made your marks. Congratulations, once again,” the National Director said.

She urged all stakeholders and members of the general public to stay tuned for quality entertainment and so much more from this year’s Miss Universe Ghana event.

“Trust me, you wouldn’t want to miss anything.

Thank you so much for your support. Stay conVidently beautiful,” she added.