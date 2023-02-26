Missing Army Officer Found In Cape Coast

An officer with the Directorate of Army Peace Keeping Operations, Lt. Col. Peter Amoah, who was reported missing on 25th February 2023, has been found by the Ghana Police Service in the Central Region.

The Police in a statement said he has since been handed over to the Military while a Police investigation continues to determine the circumstances under which he went missing.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in a statement had pleaded with the general public to help in search of his whereabouts.

According to GAF, Lt Col Amoah was last seen on Thursday 23 February 2023 at about 1530 hours in the general area of Burma Camp.

He is a resident of New Labadi Villas block E room E2.

He is about 1.8 meters tall with brown eyes and a dark complexion.

The statement said, “The missing officer was last seen wearing a white T-Shirt with a red inscription, blue jeans shorts, and black slippers with a white stripe”.

Lieutenant Colonel Peter Amoah 2020 was the Commanding Officer of the Jungle Warfare School at Seth Anthony Barracks, Achiase in the Eastern Region.

