Lassa Fever Kills Trader In Ghana …One On Admission

Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye

A 40-year old trader has been killed by Lassa Fever in Accra, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed.

The deceased was said to have reported unwell for a period of about two weeks and finally died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Another person also contracted the disease in Accra and is currently on admission but in a very stable condition.

The two cases were tested by the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research.

So far, 56 contacts have been identified and are being followed up by the Ghana Health Service.

In a statement signed by Director-General of GHs, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye noted that Public Health Emergency Management committees at all levels (National, Regions and Districts) have been activated with detailed investigations including an environmental assessment ongoing.

The Health Service added that essential medications and logistics including Personal Protecting Equipment are being mobilized while contact tracing and management are ongoing.

Lassa fever (a viral hemorrhagic fever) is endemic in Benin, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Sierra Leone, and Nigeria.

By Vincent Kubi