MOBA 04 Launches Trust Fund

Members of the trustee presenting their seed fund

The MOBA 04 fraternity, comprising the 2004 Class of the Mfantsipim Old Boys Association, has launched the MOBA 04 Trust Fund, setting an ambitious goal of raising GH¢2 million ($200,000).

The fund’s vision is far-reaching, encompassing various initiatives such as preparations for the upcoming 2024 Speech Day and the significant responsibility of being the main sponsor for the esteemed 2024 Speech Day.

Beyond this, the Trust Fund is driven by a noble objective to extend support to fellow members facing challenges related to health and welfare while fostering essential networking and business opportunities.

President, Samuel Menyah Asah-Kissiedu, speaking at the launch said the occasion held a poignant significance as it marked a reconnection after 19 years since their time at Kwabotwe, the revered Mfantsipim School.

He said the establishment of the MOBA 04 Trust Fund signifies a remarkable milestone in the fraternity’s dedication to education and creating opportunities for generations to come.

To ensure the Trust Fund’s objectives come to fruition, Mr. Asah-Kissiedu said a dedicated 14-member trustee board has been formed, comprising brothers from various classes and houses, both in Ghana and beyond.

On behalf of the Chairman of the fund, Michael Darko revealed the ingenious three-pronged strategy adopted by the 14-member trustee board to raise funds.

This strategy includes raising GH¢134,000 from each of the 13 classes within the 2004 year group, reaching out to corporate bodies in alumni networks, and raising GH¢100,000 each through personal connections among the 14 trustees, their friends, and families.

As a demonstration of their unwavering commitment, the trustees presented a GH¢100,000 cheque as seed money for the fund.