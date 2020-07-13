Mobeatz Drops New EP ‘Bang R Diaries’

Mobeatz

One of Ghana’s finest Chicago-based sound engineer and beat maker, Maxwell Asante Ansong, aka Mobeatz, has released his latest extended play (EP) album titled Bang R Diaries unto the Ghanaian music market.

The internationally recognized sound engineer has worked with a number of Ghanaian artistes who want to meet the international standard as well as rub shoulders with A-list artistes on the international music scene.

His desire is to raise the standard of music and the quality of entertainment brought to him to help develop music talent in the creative industry.

The six-track EP, with a bonus, is a synthesis of afro beat, pop, soul, hip hop and reggae inspired instrumentations, all of which are beautifully pieced together with vocals done in English, Twi and Ga.

It features artistes such as Ghanaian US-based soul singer, SSUE; Ghanaian US-based reggae artiste, Black Up; and Cameroonian US-based rapper, Pmartt.

The EP has songs such as Deja Vu, Time, Pretty, Gyidi, Lit, Bo Noor and True Baller.

The Chicago-based act is poised to be the next big thing in the “afro-sphere” and his innate ability to forge authentic African rhythms from ground up is unmatched.

Accordingly, he has had big influence on almost every song we love on radio today, giving rise to a host of undeniable club bangers and hits, such as the multiple award-winning hit by VVIP in 2016, Skolom, to name a few.

By George Clifford Owusu