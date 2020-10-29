MODEC Supports Four Covid-19 Testing Labs

Mr. Theophilus Ahwireng (third from right) handing over the items to the beneficiary institutions.

MODEC, a leading provider of floating solutions in the upstream petroleum industry and its partners, have supported four national Covid-19 testing laboratories and centers.

The beneficiary labs and centers include the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR), the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research in Tropical Medicine, (KCCR), Takoradi Veterinary Laboratory (TVL) and the National Public Health Reference Laboratory in Sekondi (Sekondi NPHRL).

The donation, aimed at augmenting the work of the labs and centers, comprised PCR testing kits which can test over 10,000 samples, laboratory equipment, consumables, reagents and personal protective equipment valued at $600,000.

The equipment further goes to help set up the Sekondi NPHRL which is at its initial stage of Covid-19 testing.

Managing Director, MODEC Production Service Ghana JV Ltd, Theophilus Ahwireng, said besides delivering basic molecular testing, the set-up of the new lab at Sekondi offers a second Covid-19 testing facility the capability to supplement the efforts of the TVL and to support the Central and Western regions of the country, reaching approximately 5.6 million people.

He further added that timely and effective test and trace system is important to mitigate the transmission and spread of the novel Coronavirus.

“This became increasingly imperative as the country eases restrictions and returns to some levels of normal activities. It is for this reason the MODEC and its partners are supporting the country’s commendable efforts to provide adequate opportunities through these identified laboratories and testing centers to help early detection and minimize the spread of the virus,” he said.

He said together with its clients MPSG has to date managed safely the impact of Covid-19 on its operations on FPSO’s while delivering operational performance.

Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, receiving the items on behalf of the labs and centers commended MODEC and its partners for the exemplary display of social responsibility.

He said Covid-19 is still present among Ghanaians adding that it is only through enhanced testing and treatment that he virus could be subdued.

He indicated the stringent testing regime of the country particularly at the airport has significantly reduced the importation of the infection.

“Now we have over 90 people who had negative PCR tests before embarking on their journey to Ghana testing positive at the airport,” he said.

He therefore assured that the government will not relent on its response measures to ensure the public is protected from the infection.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri