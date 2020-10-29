Miss Ghana Foundation Saves Lives With Blood Drive & Health Screening

Miss Ghana Foundation (MGF), in partnership with National Blood Service-Ghana, organised a voluntary blood drive donation exercise and health screening at the McDan Park, La, Accra.

This formed part of the ambassadorial duties of the Miss Ghana Foundation and its brand ambassadors to organise voluntary blood drive at least once every quarter to increase blood stock at the National Blood Service.

The exercise saw MGF brand ambassadors such as Monique Mawulawe Agbedekpui (Miss Ghana 2020) and her runners- up Issabella Agbo and Annlisa Anangfio along aside Bright Ofori (Mr. Ghana brand ambassador) participating in the blood donation and health screening exercise.

The residents of La and its environs came in their numbers to donate blood.

Apart from the blood donation exercise, a health screening was held where the both old and young were screened for other health-related conditions such as sugar level, cholesterol, blood type, malnutrition, breast cancer, among others.

Miss Ghana 2020 and her runners-up appealed to individuals, corporate Ghana and institutions to support blood donation programmes. The queens also added that it is also imperative to go for periodic health screenings.

Monique Agbedekpui said, “As a nation, we experience perennial shortage of blood at the National Blood Bank and other regional hospitals, especially during this Covid-19 pandemic due to inadequate numbers of voluntary donors. Hence making blood donation a culture will go a long way to help stock the blood bank.”

The blood drive and health screening was proudly supported by the National Blood Service, Ghana, Bel aqua, Rothies, Queenie’s Catering, B.Fresh Yoghurt, Speedomall, Zoe Mama’s Bread, Royce Gold Energy Drink, A1 Bread, Eye360 Security, Zoozoo Restaurant, Delish Bakery, Nyonuvi, Lucozade, Drel Logistics, Ishi Odamtten Foundation, McDan La Town Park and R & G Rentals.