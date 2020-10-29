Police Grill NDC Said Sinare Over Gun Running

Alhaji Said Sinare

The Accra Regional Police are interrogating National Vice Chairman of the NDC, Alhaji Said Sinare, over alleged gun running.

Sinare has been with the police in Accra with his lawyers Mohammed Baba Jamal and Abraham Amaliba answering to probing questions over the alleged supply of guns to party members to cause chaos in the December 7, 2020, elections.

The NDC chieftain has been accused by the party constituency chairman for Ayawaso North, Tahiru Ahmed of supplying guns to cause disturbances in the December elections.

But Mr Sinare claims that the NDC constituency chairman who was his employee is a mole working against the interest of the main opposition party.

Sources say Sinare had gone to the leadership of the NDC asking for disciplinary actions against Tahiru Ahmed, the Ayawaso North constituency chairman.

Mr Sinare is said to have written a letter to the Chairman of the NDC stating that “According to his accusations filed with the police and the AK 47 gun produced, I gave him those guns to be used in the Northern Region during the national elections on the 7th December, 2020 to intimidate NPP voters.”

Sinare a former diplomat claimed that party constituency chairman must be disciplined.

His letter further stated that “It is my prayer that disciplinary procedures are immediately initiated against him and excluded from party strategies.”

The NDC National vice chairman’s invitation by the police has attracted scores of party activists to the stations calling for his release.