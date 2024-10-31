MoFA Gets More Donations For Farmers’ Day

A group photograph of officials from some of the donor agencies. INSET: Paul Siameh, Ag. Chief Director, MoFA.

THE MINISTRY of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) has received more donations from some corporate institutions in support of this year’s National Farmers’ Day celebrations.

Five companies – Agriseed Ltd., RMG Ghana, Nanam Ventures Ltd., InterplastLtd. and Chemco Ghana Ltd. – on Wednesday afternoon visited the premises of the ministry in Accra where they presented a variety of agric-based products ranging from fertilisers, insecticides, seeds, knapsack sprayers, and cash, as support for this year’s celebrations.

Donations

Officials from Agriseed Ltd, led by Gideon Armah, Import and Export Manager, donated a number of customised Farmers’ Day T-shirts and a cheque of GH¢7,500 to the ministry, whereas Chemco Ghana Ltd donated a number of knapsack sprayers among other products cumulatively worth GH¢373,600.

Led by its Head of Operations, Juan Barral, RMG Ghana donated products worth GH¢40,000 and cheque of GH¢10,000. The products included herbicides, fungicides and insecticides.

For his part, Sadat Okuampah, Head of Sales for Nanam Ventures Ltd on behalf of the company presented 30 bags of fertiliser, 10 pieces of knapsack sprayers and a cheque of GH¢20,000.

The National Sales Manager of Interplast Ltd, Richard Asamoah Gaisie, on behalf of his team, presented a 2-acre drip kit for irrigation worth GH¢17,000 and a cash sum of GH¢10,000.

The irrigation kits, he said, can be used throughout the year, insisting that it would be greatly beneficial to Ghana’s hardworking farmers.

Remarks

Receiving the items, the Ag. Chief Directorof MoFA, Paul Siameh, on behalf of the sector minister, expressed the Ministry’s delight with the support received so far.

He commended the donor companies for making the effort to appreciate farmers all over the country, and urged them to not relent in such philanthropic gestures.

“Our farmers deserve commendation for the sacrifices they make for us all,” he said of the farmers.

Activities

This year’s National Farmers’ Day celebrations will commence with a four-day exhibition dubbed “Agrifest” that would allow stakeholders and players in the agriculture industry to exhibit their products and services to the public, announced Mr. Siameh.

This would take place at the Efua Sutherland Park from Monday, November 4 to Thursday, November 7.

The celebrations will be climaxed with a special awards ceremony on Friday, November 8, at the Alisa Hotel where President Akufo-Addo is expected to present awards to deserving farmers.

BY Nii Adjei Mensahfio