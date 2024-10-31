Holy Dorgbetor Calls On Sponsors … Ahead Of Big Bout

Dorgbetor (R) with Habib Abou Khalil, Marketing Manager, UBO Africa Bantamweight champion, Samuel Martei Laryea, and Ali Sabraowi, Sales Manager of Phenicia Furniture

IBF Inter-Continental Africa Featherweight champion, Holy ‘jawbreaker’ Dorgbetor paid a courtesy call on the managers of Centre Point Mall in Accra, Atomic Junction over the weekend.

The visit was to present his title to the team as the sponsor of his much-anticipated title defense slated for November 16.

Holy and his team were welcomed by the Chief Executive Officer of Centre Point Mall, Mr. Bhagwan Asnani, the Head of Operations, Kumar Asnani, and the Marketing Manager, Derrick Afriyie.

“We’re excited to receive Holy and we’re working feverishly to make the event one of the best. We want to help our community and invest in young people to achieve their goals through boxing,” Bhagwan said.

Holy Dorgbetor toured the Centre Point Mall where he was introduced to other sponsors, including Cake City, Chris Maison Restaurant, Rose Joy, Off White Company, Smart Revolution, and Chale App.

The General Manager of ACE Power Promotions, Isaac Adu Amankwaah, who is spearheading the ‘Street 2 Champions’ fight night, expressed excitement about the forthcoming event scheduled for Saturday, November 16 at the Center Point Mall.

“We’re rather very much excited about the amateur bouts on the show. Because that will help us to unearth the next Azumah Nelson or the next Holy Dorgbetor, and we urge fans to come in their numbers even if you are not a boxing fan,” he added.

Holy Dorgbetor will defend his title with Kasimu Hamad Haji from Tanzania in a 12-round featherweight bout. Other boxers on the bill are All-African Games Gold Medalist Mohammed Aryeetey and 2020 Olympic Games Bronze Medalist, Samuel Takyi.