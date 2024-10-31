LaLiga Boss Blasts Real For Ballon d’Or Boycott

Javier Tebas

LaLiga president, Javier Tebas, has criticised Real Madrid for boycotting the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris on Monday.

Los Blancos cancelled their planned trip to the French capital after finding out that Manchester City midfielder Rodri would be announced as the winner of the prestigious award ahead of Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior.

Despite Vinícius missing out, Madrid were named as the best men’s club of the season and its manager Carlo Ancelotti won the award for the best coach.

“I am a Real Madrid fan,” Tebas told L’Equipe.

“The most important values of this club are being a gentleman and shaking hands when you lose. I think Real Madrid lost that spirit a long time ago. They should have gone to the ceremony and not questioned France Football’s system, which is transparent, with 100 journalists voting. Real’s victimhood is unnecessary and exaggerated.

“I don’t know where they want to go.”

Former Real Madrid star Karim Benzema, meanwhile, felt Madrid’s disappointment was justified as Vinícius was the best player last season.

Vinícius scored 24 goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions last season for LaLiga champions Madrid, including his team’s second goal in their Champions League final win against Borussia Dortmund.

“When Real Madrid were European champions last season, Vinícius was decisive in every game,” the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner Benzema told El Chiringuito. “I don’t think there is anyone else who deserves it more than him.”