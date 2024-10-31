ACE Power Promotions, Centre Point Mall Sign Deal

Isaac Amankwah and Bhagwan Asnani exchanging the contract

Boxing promotions firm, ACE Power Promotions (APP) has signed a two-year partnership agreement with Centre Point Mall, an ultra-modern retail outlet and hub of entertainment based in Accra.

The deal, which was signed between the General Manager of APP, Mr. Isaac Amankwah and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Centre Point Mall, Mr. Bhagwan Asnani will ensure ACE Power Promotions host boxing bouts at the mall.

Speaking during the brief ceremony, Amankwah expressed excitement about the deal and promised to use the opportunity to build and promote more boxers.

According to him, this is the right time to grow boxing and relocate the discipline from Bukom.

He added that, there will be a minimum of three boxing events annually, as they are keen on promoting young boxers to compete globally to earn international promotions and managerial contracts.

He also mentioned that, ACE Power Promotions will stage its first series of events dubbed ‘Street to Champions Fight Night’ in November.

Mr. Asnani reaffirmed his company’s commitment to empowering young talents and providing a sense of purpose.

He added that, Centre Point Mall was inspired by APP’s innovative use of boxing to engage and uplift individuals from the streets, nurture hidden potentials as well as offer opportunities for the youth.

From The Sports Desk