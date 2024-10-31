GFA, FIFA Meet Today … For VAR Implementation

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will meet with FIFA representatives today, to discuss the implementation of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology in Ghana’s domestic leagues.

The two-day session, set for October 31 and November 1, 2024, will take place in Accra, where FIFA’s full VAR project team will be present.

Dubbed the “VAR Kick-Off Meeting,” this session is the first step in FIFA’s Implementation Assessment Approval Program (IAAP), a required process for any Member Association (MA) seeking to adopt VAR. During the meeting, FIFA and GFA representatives will review the project in detail and assess essential components for its successful rollout.

Once FIFA grants its approval, Ghana will be officially set to integrate VAR into its domestic football competitions.

The FIFA delegation will include key experts such as Inokuchi Takaaki and Michael Bailey, who will provide technical guidance on VAR technology and procedures.

Representing the GFA, General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.) will lead a team comprising notable officials, including Alex Kotey (Head of Referees and VAR Team Leader), Emmanuel Aglago (VAR Instructor), Marian Mensah (Head of Legal Affairs), Francis Adu (Head of IT), Julius Emunah (Head of Competitions), Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe (Head of PR and Strategy), and Christine Ziga (Chairperson of the Referees Committee).

FIFA has mandated the participation of the VAR Project Leader, the Venue Media Officer, and the Referee Instructor in this meeting to ensure that all essential personnel are fully informed and equipped to handle the technical and logistical aspects of VAR implementation.

Bringing VAR to Ghanaian football underscores the GFA’s commitment to improving officiating accuracy and meeting global refereeing standards.

This meeting represents a significant step towards enhancing the game in Ghana, as the Association looks to elevate the quality and fairness of its competitions through VAR technology.