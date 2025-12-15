MOG Beatz, Shatta Wale Resolve Copyright Dispute

Ghanaian music producer, MOG Beatz, has announced the resolution of his long-standing copyright dispute with dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

In a social media statement on December 11, 2025, MOG Beatz described the settlement as a significant step towards promoting respect for intellectual property and fairness in the music industry.

“The copyright infringement matter between Charles Nii Armah Mensah and myself has been completely resolved as of today, December 11, 2025,” MOG Beatz stated. He emphasised that the resolution highlights the music community’s commitment to protecting creative work and promoting mutual respect among artistes.

MOG Beatz expressed gratitude to his legal team, supporters, and mentors, including Mr. Seidu and Mr. Kojo Spio, for their guidance and encouragement throughout the process. He also thanked fans and colleagues who stood by him, recognising the importance of defending artistic rights.

The dispute began in August 2025, when MOG Beatz accused Shatta Wale of selling his music catalogue without compensating the producers involved. MOG Beatz had removed two of Shatta Wale’s albums, ‘The Reign’ and ‘Wondaboy’, from Apple Music, citing concerns over ownership and rights.

The producer maintained that his distinctive producer tag served as proof of his involvement in the tracks, and Apple Music had complied with his Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) takedown request. The resolution of the dispute brings closure to a case that has dominated industry conversations in recent months.