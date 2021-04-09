MOGmusic Bags Three VGMA Nominations

MOGmusic

Reigning Male Vocalist of the Year, MOGmusic, has once again received nominations at the 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (2021 VGMA).

The sensational contemporary gospel artiste, Pastor Nana Yaw Boakye-Yiadom, popularly known as MOGmusic, got nominated in three top categories for the biggest entertainment awards ceremony in the country.

The categories in which MOGmusic will be competing in are; Gospel Song of the Year, Gospel Artiste of the Year, and Male Vocalist of the Year.

The awards scheme is designed to recognise, celebrate the hard work and dedication of various stakeholders and players in the music industry.

The awards have been duly tagged as music’s biggest night in Ghana, and this years’ edition marks over two decades of honouring deserving creatives in the music industry in Ghana and Africa at large.

Last month, MOGmusic successfully organised his annual ‘New Wine Concert’, which gave patrons an intimate experience in the presence of God like no other.

This year, the inter-denominational worship night, dubbed ‘Crown Him’, came with a new twist as patrons connected virtually to the throne room of God.

Under the patronage of the Most Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, Founder and Apostle General of Royalhouse Chapel International, the highly successful concert was aired on TV platforms including Powerline TV, GHOne TV, Dominion TV as well as social media handles of MOGmusic.

Featuring in this year’s gospel festival were renowned gospel artistes such as Joe Mettle, Ohemaa Mercy, Kingz Kid, Luigi Maclean, Minister Herty, Pastor Zita, and Pastor Paa Kyeremanteng, among others.